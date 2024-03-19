Whoops: NHL rejects Flames contract because player is too old

The Calgary Flames have hit a roadblock with their signing of NCAA free agent centre Sam Morton that was announced today.

The NHL has blocked the entry-level contract signed between the team and player due to Morton’s age.

Sam Morton's #Flames 1 year entry-level contract (ELC) has been rejected by the NHL central registry – he is ineligible for an ELC since his entry-level age is 25 (greater than 24) The #Flames will have to submit a new non-ELC contracthttps://t.co/Ar7wpQEmcf — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 18, 2024

Entry-level contracts can only be given to players younger than 25 years old as of September 15 during the first year of the contract. Morton’s contract was slated to begin next year, and he will turn 25 on July 28. He is therefore ineligible for this type of contract,.

The two sides will have to go back to the negotiating table to find a resolution with a standard player contract. That deal will then need to be resubmitted to the NHL before the signing can be made official.

The centre played a total of six years in the NCAA, splitting his time between Union College and Minnesota State.

Morton was expected to report immediately to the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL for an amateur tryout. It’s unclear if that plan will be affected by the news of this contract being rejected. The Wranglers look set to make the playoffs and will be hoping to make a deep run in the postseason.

The centre just wrapped up his NCAA season at Minnesota State where he scored 24 goals and 34 points in 37 games. He led the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in goals, scoring six more times than any other player.

The 6-foot forward is a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award given annually to the best player in the NCAA.

The Flames are eight points outside the playoffs with just a few weeks left in the season. The focus has been turned firmly to the future as they look to unearth some hidden gems with signings like this one.