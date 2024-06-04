This new Calgary store is popping up where The Livery Shop was

When a beloved Calgary shop closed its doors last month it teased new adventures to come, and it looks like those promises are coming true!

The Livery Shop was known for offering a wide variety of trendy and unique items from local Canadian makers and businesses, and locals were sad to see it go.

The good news is the same people who brought that beloved local gem to the city are bringing something new to the area.

Located in the same building that once held The Livery Shop, Campbrand Goods is launching a new home base, CampLand: The Institute of Leisurely Pursuits. It’s a brand-new retail concept that will include one of Calgary’s favourite treats: Made by Marcus ice cream!

It’s a great concept for a city and is located near one of the world’s most sought-after destinations: the Rocky Mountains.

For now, a lot of the details are still under wraps but one thing we know for sure is this new space is “for those who like doing nothing, outdoors.”

CampLand: The Institute of Leisurely Pursuits

Where: 1119 10th Avenue SE