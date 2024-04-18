Beloved Calgary shop to close its doors after a decade in the city

A beloved Calgary shop has announced it will be closing its bright red barn doors by the end of next month but there are also some exciting developments to look forward to.

The Livery Shop is located in Inglewood and is known for offering a wide variety of trendy and unique items from local Canadian makers and businesses.

The shop took to social media on Wednesday to announce its upcoming closure to the surprise of many Calgarians.

“Over the past decade, you have helped us to create a community that we cherish deeply and we are so appreciative that we have become a staple in the Calgary small business scene. In 2019, we moved across the street into the building you now know & love. We have grown into a space where we have been able to feature local artists and brands in and around Calgary, and beyond,” reads their Instagram post.

Mixed reactions to the news poured in from loyal customers and former employees, ranging from sadness to support and excitement.

Despite the upcoming closure, the owners also shared that it’s not the end for them in the small business world.

“Endings usually bring finality, but in this case, we are turning the page to a new chapter. After much reflection and planning, Camp Brand Goods and Coutukitsch have decided to shift their focus to curating more authentic shopping experiences for their respective audiences. This decision to close The Livery Shop will give our house brands a better opportunity to cater to their communities with a more focused lens.”

The shop is set to close at the end of May, but in the meantime, there will be a number of closing events to watch for. If you don’t want to miss them, make sure to pay close attention to social media for announcements!