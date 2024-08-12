Bryan Cranston hits up "stupidly gorgeous" Banff and Lake Louise

It appears that Bryan Cranston enjoyed his time with his wife in Alberta, with the final stop of the journey in “stupidly gorgeous” Banff.

The Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad star has been documenting his trip on Instagram as he and his wife, Robin Dearden, celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

The couple’s long-haul trip began in Vancouver, where they stayed before catching a train to Jasper right before the wildfires hit. Then, it was down the Icefields Parkway to Lake Louise, followed by a stay in Banff.

“Hello again… making our way to Banff was an easy 35 miles of more stupidly gorgeous scenery,” he raved in an Instagram post.

“Unlike Lake Louise which is perched on the edge of a mountainside lake, Banff is a huge valley of extraordinary vistas and endless outdoor activities.”

Cranston stayed at the “majestic” Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and the Banff Springs Hotel, which, he said, could be mistaken for a location in a Harry Potter movie at a distance.

The couple visited must-see sights, including Moraine Lake and Lake Louise, trekked to Bow Falls, and explored the Cave and Basin Historic Site.

“We just kept shaking our heads at the pure beauty. Where the angle of Lake Louise makes it look a Gorgeous Green, the angle of Lake Moraine turns it a Brilliant Blue.”

“And finally, some wild roses (Alberta is the Wild Rose Province) along a tranquil river… which is a good place to end the journey.”

“I had fun journaling a vacation — my first attempt. Maybe I’ll do it again. Till then, stay well.”