One arrested, another suspect identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary

Police have arrested one suspect and have identified another following a fatal shooting in Rocky View County east of Calgary earlier this month.

Alberta RCMP says that its Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service, arrested one suspect on Sunday and has obtained an arrest warrant for murder for the second suspect, who has been identified as 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry.

On August 6, RCMP responded to reports of a shooting at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 in Rocky View County. Upon arrival, police discovered two people had been shot. One superficially, while the other, identified as Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, was fatally wounded.

Police say following the shooting, the suspects took off in a stolen Rocky View County work truck, dumped it at Range Road 260 and Township Road 252 in Wheatland County, and fled the scene.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Strawberry.

Elijah Strawberry is described as:

Light complexion

6’1″ inch tall

169 pounds

Several arm and face tattoos

Brown hair

Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

The first suspect remains in custody, and charges are pending. Once the charges have been sworn, details on this suspect will be provided.