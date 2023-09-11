A MASSIVE new whimsical mural just popped up in Calgary (PHOTOS)

A colourful new mural was just revealed in Calgary and it is HUGE!

The over 30,000-square-foot mural was a collaborative effort between the Beltline Urban Mural Project (BUMP) and Cirque du Soleil, which has made a comeback in Calgary for the first time since 2019. The goal was to invigorate the Culture and Entertainment District and celebrate the circus’ return to the city.

The artwork was directly inspired by the show that’s currently being performed at the big top in Calgary, Kooza.

The artist, Kayla Buium, was flown to see the show before designing the mural which she named “Pandora’s Snail.”

“I am excited to bring Calgary this whimsical and surrealist mural inspired by my visit to Cirque du Soleil’s show Kooza,” Buium said.

“As a former gymnast and current park roller skater, I’ve always loved acrobatics and performance, so getting to peel back the curtain of a circus show and see the performers and costumes up close and personal was beyond inspiring.”

She hopes her artwork will inspire Calgarians’ imaginations.

“Kooza tells a story that transcends what is possible, and with that, I wanted to take the magic of the show and find my own story within it. I love art that is weird and puts images and ideas into a new context to create new meaning. With this piece, I am bringing hope and wonder into the streets of Calgary, and I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

If you want to see this unique new Calgary landmark for yourself, you can find it on the east-facing wall of the Vetro & Sasso Condominium buildings on 15th Avenue.

And if you’re hoping to catch the full Cirque du Soleil performance, it will be in Calgary until October 8. Tickets can be purchased here.