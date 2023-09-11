13 amazing things to do this week in Calgary: September 11 to 15

The cold weather is settling in and the summer events are starting to taper off, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing things to do in Calgary this week!

Here are 13 things worth checking out around the city this week.

Pints and Photography meet-up

What: Get social with other photography enthusiasts and test out camera gear at this boozy meet-up. Hosted by The Camera Store, you’ll get the chance to sip amazing local beer and snap some photos.

When: September 14, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Rad Studios 1900 11th Street SE #130

Price: FREE but make sure to register here.

Community Star Blanket Workshop

What: For the month of September, you can attend this blanket workshop for free on Fridays and Saturdays and contribute your own piece to the creation of the blanket. You’ll learn all about the history of star blankets and their connection to reconciliation.

When: Fridays and Saturdays in September from 3 to 6 pm

Where: Sparrow Artspace, 36 4th Street NE

Price: FREE

Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this week through to October.

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Calgary Culture Days

What: Calgary Culture Days is back for September and there’s so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.

When: All of September

Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.

Beakerhead 10 Years of Weird

What: Calgary’s favourite art, science, and technology festival is back this year and it’s going to be HUGE. It’s celebrating its 10-year anniversary and has a crazy lineup of things planned. It’s a feast for the eyes and the mind!

When: September 14 to 17

Where: Contemporary Calgary, Millenium Park, and Telus Spark

Price: Watch for ticket sales and the full schedule to be announced here.

Free Film Screening at cSPACE

What: Drop in to see this experimental 1988 film screening for free at cSPACE this week. The film title is “Powaqqatsi” which means “parasitic way of life” or “life in transition.” It is being offered as part of Xstine Cook’s “This is Not My Culture” artist residency at cSPACE.

When: Sept 11, 7 to 9 pm

Where: cSPACE Eau Claire Neighbourhood Hub, 381 2nd Avenue SW

Price: FREE but make sure to register here. Note that spaces are very limited.

Speed Dating

What: If you’re sick of online dating, maybe this event is a sign to give something new a try! This speed dating event is for singles between the ages of 34 and 43. Enjoy meeting potential new partners while sipping the delicious beer at Ol’ Beautiful.

When: September 12, 7 to 10 pm

Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. 1103 12th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $45.62 and can be purchased here.

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a couple more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until September 25

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Le Burger Week

What: Le Burger Week is coming back this year with participating restaurants making special burgers specifically for the festival. This is the last week to check out the specialty burgers around Calgary.

When: September 1 to 14

Where: Check out which Calgary restaurants are participating on the festival website.

Summer on 17th

What: Summer on 17th is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer including September. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

How to Fund Your Film workshop

What: If you’re an aspiring filmmaker with an idea, this could be the perfect opportunity to learn how to bring that vision to life. Hosted by CSIF, you’ll be given practical advice on how to research and get strategies for finding the right funding for your film.

When: September 13 to 16

Where: Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers, 1725 10th Avenue SW #100

Price: Tickets are $120 and can be purchased here.

Downhill karting

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season, check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here

Lace Up To End Diabetes

What: Join thousands of people across the country as they lace up to raise money for Diabetes Canada throughout the month of September. Do it from the comfort of your own home or neighbourhood! For more information, click here.

When: All of September

Where: Across Canada

Price: FREE