Actor Bryan Cranston and his wife visited Jasper National Park just before a devastating wildfire forced the evacuation of the park and destroyed one-third of the townsite.

Well-known for his roles in Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad, Cranston is in Canada to celebrate his 35th wedding anniversary with his wife, Robin. Their trip began with a stay in Vancouver before catching a train to Jasper.

“Our trip was just before the greater Jasper area was hit with a devastating forest fire,” he posted. “When the area recovers, they will be in great need to get up and running again and welcome tourists back to this glorious part of the world. It’s worth the trip.”

Cranston wrote in his post that he and his wife arrived at the national park in “perfect weather” and stayed in a log cabin at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge for a few days.

“A man of the wild… with his plush robe and hot cappuccino.”

It certainly sounds like they enjoyed their time. The couple took a tour of Maligne Lake. Cranston raved about the turquoise water and “stunning views” of the glacial lake.

Other major highlights of his time included trying a “tasty and tender” bison steak at the hotel and spotting a small family of bears on their way out of the park.

“Tomorrow, it’s on to Lake Louise… see you then,” he said.

Approximately one-third of the town of Jasper was destroyed in the blaze that forced its evacuation in late July. On July 22, an evacuation order was issued for all of Jasper National Park, and within 48 hours, the fire had reached the townsite.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, where Cranston stayed, said that although some damage was incurred, the wildfire spared most of the property.

Jasper National Park remains closed.