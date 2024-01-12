A charming new magical fairytale resort is in the works for Alberta

A resort known for its dazzling fairytale cottages says it is expanding into central Alberta, snagging a spot right by Pigeon Lake.

Charmed Resorts opened its first location in Blairmore in the spring of 2021, and on a post to its social media channels, the resort says it will be opening up another spot at Mulhurst Bay along Pigeon Lake.

People went gaga over the news, with one person asking about the chance of being able to book reservations, with the resort advising bookings would be available “likely in a few months once we iron out a few things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmed Family (@charmedplayhouses)

The first location offers up more than a dozen fairytale-themed cottages like Rapunzel’s Cottage, Rumpelstiltskin’s Tower, Gingerbread Cottage, Jack’s Cottage, and the Lost Boys’ Treehouse.

The spot looks perfect for a stay if you want the coolest Instagram and TikTok-worthy material, as well as an all-around unique stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmed Family (@charmedplayhouses)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmed Family (@charmedplayhouses)

While we patiently await updates regarding this second Charmed Resorts project in Alberta, the folks at Charmed Resorts might even be heading south across the border to open a fairytale resort, too.

“I was really hoping for a US location”, one Instagram user wrote, with the company chiming in, “Hoping to announce this soon.” Our eyes are peeled for that potential update!