Stay in a magical fairytale cottage at this Alberta resort (PHOTOS)

Fall is already a beautifully magical time of year but if you’re looking for one last outdoor adventure before winter arrives, we’ve found the perfect little place for you.

Whether you want to live as Rapunzel for a day or channel your inner lost boy, Charmed Resorts in Blairmore, Alberta, is making those fairytale woodland dreams come true.

Take a peek at these DARLING cottages!

Right now there are eight different cottages to choose from — Midsummer Cottage, Lia’s Cottage, Elvyn Cottage, Rapunzel’s Cottage, Rumpelstiltskin’s Tower, Gingerbread Cottage, Jack’s Cottage, and the Lost Boys’ Treehouse. But the storybook fun doesn’t stop there.

“We have Belle’s Cottage coming in October and Wendy’s Townhouse (to go beside Peter Pan‘s Lost Boys Treehouse) coming in November. And then before next summer, we should have 17 total,” explained Audrey Leavitt, one of the creators and owners of the resort.

Hook’s Ship will also be added to the Peter Pan section of cottages.

“Rapunzel’s Cottage is by far the most popular cottage. Although I have to say, we just opened the Lost Boys’ Treehouse and it seems like it might be competition for Rapunzel so we’re kind of excited to see what happens there,” Leavitt offered, adding her personal favourite is Jack’s Cottage, which has a beanstalk and everything.

Leavitt didn’t share too many details about which other cottages were on the to-be-built list, so it looks like you’ll just have to stay tuned.

This resort offers a kind of glamping that is definitely way cooler than your regular tenting experience.

Yes, you sleep in real beds inside four (or more) sturdy walls, but included in your stay is access to a fire pit, for cooking and spooky tales from the Brothers Grimm, and a wood-fired hot tub, which Leavitt recommends reading up on before you stay.

She also says when you’re planning your stay, treat it as if you’re actually going camping.

“We make sure to list everything that we provide [on our website]. And then we also offer a packing list for people who, you know, just need a little bit of help because not everybody who comes to stay with us has a lot of camping experience,” she said.

“If you don’t want to do the whole packing food/camping part of things, there are lots of restaurants in the area. So if you plan to eat out while you’re staying with us, it makes packing a little bit easier.”

While you could have a perfectly whimsical vacation without even leaving the resort, there are plenty of wonderful things to check out while in Crownest Pass.

“It is such a beautiful area!” Leavitt gushed.

“There are so many hidden gems. There are waterfall hikes. There is cliff jumping. There are beautiful lakes and beautiful hikes and there are so many wonderful nature things to enjoy.”

The Frank Slide site is less than 10 minutes away from Blairmore and is truly a sight to behold.

Lundbreck Falls is about 20 minutes away and Waterton Lakes National Park is about an hour’s drive, where you can crush some fun hikes with your human (or furry) family members or go for a high tea worthy of royalty.

It’s almost hard to imagine it now that the resort is established, but Leavitt’s team didn’t initially start with a special getaway in mind. She and her crew spent six years creating custom backyard playhouses — truly the magic beans that started it all.

“We loved the creativity that it gave us and we really were able to hone our skills in that time. But our deepest desire was to become more accessible to more people who can come and enjoy the things that we built without having to buy a playhouse for your backyard because it’s not possible for very many people,” she remarked.

“We just wanted families, kind of like our own, to all be able to afford to come and stay at our place and that’s how the resort got started.”

The team’s dream has even evolved since then — Leavitt says they want to be a fun destination not only for Albertans and Canadians, but for international travellers as well, and they won’t rest until they see it through.

BRB… We’re planning our visit!