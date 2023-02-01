New Camp Bar & Table, a “premium casual establishment focused on great food and guest experience,” just opened in Calgary.

Launching today (February 1) in Signal Hill, this new concept is from the Canadian Italian Restaurant Group (Toto Pizza, Villa Firenze, Pza Parlour) with restaurateur Tony Nicastro at the helm.

The space and vibe were designed to feel like a cozy neighbourhood spot but the service, drinks, and food have a refined feel, whether you’re sitting in the massive dining room or at the wood of the central bar.

The menu here offers Italian classics like pizza and pasta (all made fresh daily), as well as elevated comfort foods like the Traditional American Burger, Chorizo Mac & Cheese, and the Mojo Pork Cubano. With items like Peri Peri Chicken, Popcorn Brussels, and Wild Mushroom Toast, there is an eclectic culinary mix of items for variety.

“We are excited to be re-opening our doors and can’t wait to delight guests with New Camp’s newly reimagined menu and welcoming atmosphere,” said Nicastro, the owner, in a press release.

“Calgarians can expect an approachable yet elevated version of the neighbourhood restaurant that we’ve all come to love, with fresh from scratch food that will keep them coming back for more,” Nicastro added.

The name is an homage to the location of the restaurant. The site is on what was one of Canada’s largest military camps (Sarcee Camp), where 50,000 WWI soldiers trained. It just so happens that Nicastro’s last name actually means “new camp” as well, paying homage to the family legacy.

This is a reopening (it was a fusion restaurant before an unexpected flood forced the owners to close), so go and check out this newly designed space and menu.

New Camp Bar & Table

Address: 1851 Sirocco Drive SW #323, Calgary

