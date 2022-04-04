New Camp Bar & Table, a unique fusion concept restaurant, just opened in Calgary.

Combining foods and flavours from Asian and Mexican influences, this is an authentic restaurant with an exciting twist.

The newest restaurant in the West Market community, conveniently located just off the Sirocco train station, New Camp is an attraction worth driving out of the downtown core for.

With an original cocktail menu, a globe-spanning food menu, a solid happy hour, and a beautiful dining room and bar space, this neighbourhood spot has it all.

Serving dishes like tacos, agedashi, or classic fish and chips, there’s something for everyone here.

Starters and appies include both fresh pico and guacamole, and also agedashi, a Japanese staple made of hot tofu and delicious broth.

Desserts, like the churros with chocolate dipping sauce, are made in-house and garnished with fresh fruit.

With mules, margaritas, and egg-white-based drinks, the cocktails here have bold and bright flavours, just like the food.

The room itself is stunning, with the immaculate centre bar as the focal point.

This is definitely a new one for Calgary, so check this new spot out.

New Camp Bar & Table

Address: 1851 Sirocco Drive SW #323, Calgary

Instagram