New Calgary night market announced for next summer

Mark your calendars– a new night market is coming to Calgary and it’s all about celebrating Asian culture supporting local Asian-owned businesses!

Lotus Lantern Night Market will have you experiencing “the vibrant night life of Asia,” which includes street food, Korean/Japanese pop music performances, a live DJ, and artisanal goods… all under the warm light of glowing lanterns.

“The night market promises an immersive experience akin to walking along the bustling streets of Asia, where visitors will be greeted with the delightful aroma of BBQ, vibrant sights, and a lively atmosphere”, says Roots Collective, the group hosting the event.

Roots Collective is a non-profit events organization dedicated to celebrating Asian pop culture and empowering Asian minorities in North America. The organization is expanding into Calgary from Vancouver and it’s already making headway.

Roots Collective held a bubble tea workshop in Calgary last month and is teasing an upcoming shaved ice and musubi workshop. You can follow its Instagram page for updates.