One of Calgary's biggest music festivals returns this week

It’s that time of year again — Prince’s Island Park is about to be taken over by one of Calgary’s biggest music festivals.

It’s the 44th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival and there’s so much to look forward to at this multi-day event.

The lineup this year is a big one with legendary names like Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker, Jeff Tweedy, and the Sadies all scheduled to perform in the coming days. Check out the full lineup here so you know which day(s) you’ll want to head down for.

There are a total of 70 artists to watch for as they perform at the seven stages located on the festival grounds. There will also be fun collaborations to experience folk, funk and hip-hop all mixed together.

The “Island Village” is full of fun things to do from a handmade arts market and global cuisine to Big Rock Brewery beer garden and family-friendly activities.

Calgary Folk Music Festival runs from July 27 to 30 and you can purchase single-day tickets or the full four-day festival pass. Or, if you’re strapped for cash, watch the free festival stage just outside of the festival grounds on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you’re heading to Calgary Folk Music Festival:

Folk Fest operates on a cash-light system. There are no ATMs, and credit, Interac, e-wallet, Apple Pay, and tap are the recommended way to pay throughout your visit.

Bring a blanket or a festival chair (with legs no higher than eight inches). Beach chairs are not allowed, so everyone can properly see the performances.

Pets are not permitted; however, service animals are allowed.

The festival recommends bringing a backpack filled with a water bottle, snacks, a tarp and a blanket.

Calgary Folk Music Festival

When: July 27 to 30

Where: Prince’s Island Park — 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary

Tickets: Purchase a full four-day festival pass or single-day tickets here.