Locally owned Calgary casino and entertainment venue to get new home

An Alberta-based casino operator has announced its next location, opening in Calgary in 2022.

The new ACE Casino and entertainment facility will land near YYC Calgary International Airport, conveniently located near Deerfoot Trail, the airport terminal, hotels, golfing, and many of northeast Calgary’s other amenities.

“We are thrilled to bring Calgary’s most dynamic entertainment destination to YYC providing Calgarians and airport guests a luxurious, high-energy atmosphere centred around immersive gaming, entertainment and dining experiences,” said Joe Chapple, General Manager of ACE Casino’s Airport location, in a press release.

The casino will be located at 36 Aero Crescent NE, and it will boast 72,000-square-feet of entertainment space.

The release noted that the new facility is designed with health and safety in mind, integrating learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACE Casino Calgary Airport will offer over 600 slot machines and electronic table games, 12 video lottery terminals, 21 gaming tables, a 12-table poker room, and two private VIP high-limit gaming rooms.

Additionally, the location will be home to three distinct dining options and is in close proximity to three neighbouring airport hotels.

ACE Casinos operates three venues in Calgary and Red Deer, and the Alberta-owned company currently employs over 350 staff.

“ACE Casino Calgary Airport will be YYC’s newest arrival, and we can’t wait to welcome it to our airport campus,” said Rob Palmer, Vice President, Commercial, Strategy & Chief Financial Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority.

“An attraction for locals and visitors alike, it will support our hotel partners, promote travel while generating jobs and diversifying the economy.”

The new casino is slated to open in late 2022.