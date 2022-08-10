Market Wines, an independent wine shop, is opening a new location in Calgary this week.

The locally owned business is set to open its “newest” and “shiniest” location this Friday, August 12 at 10 am.

The store has two other locations, one at 4109 University Avenue NW and another at the Calgary Farmer’s Market.

Offering a huge selection of exclusive wines from across the globe, the team of experts here curates a special selection to meet high standards for authenticity, character, and value.

To celebrate the grand opening of the third store, Market Wines will be offering plenty of open wines to try, taste, and ask questions about.

With hundreds of bottles to choose from, from crispy bubbles to deep and rich reds, there is a bottle here for every palette.

The local beer scene in Calgary is as popular as ever, and there will be plenty of options for that as well. Every week will feature a new lineup of craft beer to take home, as well as spirits and specialty liquors.

It’s free delivery in YYC, but this will still be one spot worth checking out when it opens on Friday.

Market Wines

Address: #110 55 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

