Native Tongues is one of the best restaurants in Calgary for tacos (and brunch) and it looks like the adored spot is growing.

Replacing the recently closed A1 Cantina will be Native Tongue’s second location, located at 829 49th Avenue SW in Britannia.

Before this new outpost can re-open, the space will be undergoing “some fairly significant renovations to capture the NT vibe,” and that also includes a very exciting all-season patio.

Native Tongues is already one of the most popular places for tacos, margaritas, antojitos, brunch, and other authentic Mexican eats.

This new spot will have the classics, including birria tacos, hamburguesa al carbon, donas, tacos de guisados, and crushable mezcalgaritas, with some new dishes as well.

The brunch menu, which we hope to see at the new spot, includes sweet and savoury options like the Sopecitos with fried masa cakes, refritos, queso fresco, crema, and iceberg lettuce, or the tasty Papas Fritas topped with garlic aioli and cilantro.

If you’ve never been before, Native Tongues is a lively neighbourhood spot that’s perfect for a quick bite before walking to the Saddledome, a lively lunch, or an intimate space in the evening when you’re looking for loud music, vibrant energy, and great service.

It’s always a fun and satisfying time here, and it’s something the Britannia community can look forward to calling their own.

Stay tuned for updates on this opening that is expected to happen sometime this winter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Native Tongues Taqueria (@nativetonguesyyc)

Native Tongues – Britannia

Address: 829 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram