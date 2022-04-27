National on 17th Avenue, one of the most popular spots on the entire stretch of the Red Mile, is having a unique event next weekend.

The popular bar, known for its great beer selection and tasty pub-style food menu, is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party on the afternoon of May 7.

“Grab your fascinators and finest spring attire, and get ready to party with us and @woodfordreserve,” the bar recently stated in an Instagram post.

It’s exciting to see the pairing with Woodford Reserve because it is the bourbon sponsor of the big race. Rumour has it that more than 120,000 mint juleps are served at the Derby every year.

If you’ve never seen the race on TV or been to a horse racing event like it, it’s one of the most fun parties you can have while wearing your finest fashion.

Suits, dresses, gloves, and the most extravagantly designed and decorated hats you’ll ever see. This corner of 17th Ave is going to be impossible to miss.

Expect delightful Kentucky Derby-themed cocktails to enjoy all afternoon, as well as DJs and prizes.

You can reserve your spot at this fancy party right here. Get ready to make bets and pick the right horse!

National on 17th – Kentucky Derby Party

Where: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

When: May 7 at 2 pm

