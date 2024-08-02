If you’re looking for a new job, consider expanding your search area, as several municipalities close to Calgary are hiring.

With jobs spanning so many different departments, they require a variety of skill sets, from manual labour to management and finances. These city jobs also come with some great perks and benefits, as well as some pretty hefty salaries — some are even higher than $100,000.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Airdrie

What: With a population of just over 80,000, Airdrie is a much quieter alternative to Calgary. Known historically for its connection to the railway, it is now a thriving town with a bunch of budding job opportunities!

Jobs: The City of Airdrie is hiring for seven jobs this month, including an Indigenous advisor, arena attendant, and water services equipment operator, among other roles.

More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.

Okotoks

What: Okotoks is known for its namesake, the “Big Rock,” but there’s a lot more to this town than that. It’s a picturesque spot with a quaint downtown, complete with cute local shops, restaurants, and a great art scene. If you live in the south of Calgary, it’s also close enough to make the commute daily, should you want to stay in the city.

Jobs: The Town of Okotoks has 16 positions open right now. The town’s available roles include a chief financial officer, a project analyst, a senior legislative officer, a utility operator, and a community peace officer.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

High River

What: If you haven’t been to High River before, it’s well worth the visit. The surrounding countryside is breathtaking, with gorgeous views of the foothills. Not to mention its claim to fame as one of the main filming locations for Canada’s longest-running TV show, Heartland.

Jobs: The Town of High River is currently hiring for five positions, including several lifeguard positions, a property assessor and a roads supervisor.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Chestermere

What: If you love the water, working in Chestermere could be a great opportunity to live closer to it without leaving the prairies. It’s the perfect place for skating this winter and has a great golf and park scene during the summer months.

Jobs: The City is hiring four positions, including a senior planner, an engineering technologist, and an environmental services operator.

More: To learn more about which positions are available and to apply, click here.

Strathmore

What: Just a short drive east of Calgary is the town of Strathmore. It is probably best known for its annual Stampede, which happens over August long, and its Western flair. It also has great skating in the winter!

Jobs: The Town is hiring for two lifeguarding positions this August.

More: To learn more about the available positions and apply, click here.

Canmore

What: What’s not to love about Canmore? It’s a stunning mountain town with tons to do, no matter the season. Whether you’re a fitness buff or an artist, there’s plenty of both happening here. It’s got all the excitement of Banff but a little less chaos during tourist season.

Jobs: The Town of Canmore is hiring for eight jobs, including several lifeguarding positions, a climbing technician, a childcare provider, and a customer experience agent.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Banff

What: Banff is known worldwide as a top destination to visit, and it’s easy to see why. If you’ve been looking to live out your mountain living dreams, these jobs could be your ticket.

Jobs: Banff is hiring for four jobs across two departments: Administration and Operations. This includes a home support worker, a custodian, and a recreation leader.

More: To learn more about the available positions, click here.