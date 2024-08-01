Hard-to-fill jobs are hiring in Calgary and some pay huge salaries

If you’re considering a new career in Calgary, you may want to consider difficult-to-fill job roles.

Finding a new career path can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when some fields are more competitive than others. Thankfully, there are several jobs with wide-open vacancies that may be the perfect fit.

Jobs platform Indeed recently released a list of the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs in Alberta — we figured we’d check them out, and it turns out some pay a pretty sweet salary.

What: Canadian Auto Equipment is a leading automotive equipment company seeking warehouse and e-commerce associates. Ideal candidates would be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of the warehouses while also providing outstanding business solutions.

Salary: $20 to $30 an hour

What: The Petropolitan in Calgary is looking for experienced pet groomers to join its team at both the Downtown and Killarney locations.

Salary: $30,000 to $70,000 per year

What: Foothills Academy Society has been working with children and youth with learning disabilities and associated disorders since 1979. It’s looking for substitute teachers for small classes of students with learning disabilities in Grades 3 to 12.

Salary: $31.04 an hour

What: Hospitality brand Concorde Group is looking for an experienced Sous Chef to join its team at Sweet Loretta Bar downtown.

Salary: $45,000 to $47,500 per year

What: Southland Transportation is looking for bus drivers and offers paid training and a $1,000 hiring bonus. Receive $500 three months after you drive your first route and the remaining $500 after nine months.

Salary: $20 to $30 an hour

What: YMCA Calgary is looking for camp counsellors to facilitate its beloved Camp Riveredge program located at Sandy Beach Calgary.

Salary:$130 to $138 a day

What: Reliance Home Comfort is looking for experienced HVAC technicians to join its team in Calgary, promising “limitless opportunities for growth.”

Salary: $35 to $39 an hour

What: Canadian dairy giant Saputo is looking for an experienced mechanic to be responsible for the reactive, preventative, and predictive maintenance and troubleshooting of manufacturing and packaging equipment.

Salary:$42.98 an hour

What: Foothills Dental Group is looking for a dedicated and passionate dentist looking to become part of its practice, known for its positive working environment and loyal patient base.

Salary: $104,742.18 to $474,894.92 per year

What: Bowness Community Association is looking for someone who can ensure a positive guest experience by completing facility cleaning and maintenance tasks, ensuring the highest standard of safety for all.

Salary: $29 an hour

