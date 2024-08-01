The start of the Heritage Day long weekend in Alberta is going to be a scorcher, but a big temperature cooldown is in the forecast for the tail end of it.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is forecast to see nothing but plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, with daytime highs of 32°C and 30°C.

The warm temperatures and sunshine stick around as we progress through the long weekend, with the 28°C mark being reached on Saturday before highs start to drop off for the holiday Monday.

Monday is forecast to be cloudy with a high of 22°C and a chance of showers moving in for the evening, and Tuesday and Wednesday both have a high chance of showers and a high of just 18°C. Start looking for those rain jackets!

If you are curious about how August is shaping up for Alberta, we chatted with a meteorologist from ECCC who gave us all the details, and if fall is already on your mind, check out the forecast for that right here, too.