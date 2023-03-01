Tubby’s is finally here!

Tubby Dog was a much-loved hot dog restaurant and bar that closed its 1022 17th Avenue SW location on December 31, 2021. It was a sad day for the Calgary dining scene, as this iconic spot was open for 16 years.

Thankfully, this same team officially announced it would be making its return and today is the day. This new iteration, in an exciting new location (1210 8th Street SW) opened today, Wednesday, March 1.

Tubby Dog was known for its burgers, beers, poutine, Twinkies, tacos, and, of course, hot dogs and buns filled to the brim with unique ingredients.

Some of the favourite offerings included dogs like The Sumo, made with Japanese mayo, seaweed salad, wasabi, pickled ginger, and lightly toasted sesame seeds. Thankfully, it’s returning, as are a few other favourites. If you’d like something a little more simple, go for the classic Chicago-style hot dog.

Beer, cocktails, and more will be served here as well. There are many great bar ideas in Calgary, and this new concept aims to be one of the best.

This is a major reopening for YYC and amazing news for the many devoted fans of everything that Tubby Dog offered.

Tubby’s

Address: 1210 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram