Multiple Oilers jerseys tossed on ice by fans protesting latest loss (VIDEO)

Aaron Vickers
Jan 21 2022, 5:55 pm
World Hockey Report-Twitter/Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

It happened to the Edmonton Oilers. Again. 

At the tail end of a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers yesterday, three Oilers jerseys hit the ice in protest of a slumping team struggling to find its footing. It’s the second time this season fans have shown their displeasure after a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in December. 

Spinning tires in a slump that has seen Edmonton lose seven in a row and post a record of 2-11-2 over the course of the past 15 games has fans airing grievances. 

“This is a true test of leadership,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said post-game. “It’s easy to be a leader when you’re 9-1 or 16-5, it’s easy to lead a team and be a rah-rah guy. This right here is a test for all leaders on our team. Getting out of this is what will make our team better. There’s no excuse. I don’t know if there’s a fountain of tricks. There’s no excuse. 

“You’ve got to show up every day with your hard hat on. That’s the only way to get out of this. There are no tricks to being a leader. You’ve got to show up every day and bring the same amount of work. That’s our job. That’s what we have to do to dig ourselves out of this. This is when you really have to lead.”

Since the start of the skid, Edmonton is last in the NHL in winning percentage (.200), goals-against per game (4.13), save percentage (.865), and on the penalty kill (63.0%). The Oilers are also 31st in goal differential (-27), and 28th in goals against (62).

They’ve netted a league-low six points in the stretch, with their last win coming December 18.

“A lot of it is momentum, and right now the momentum is going against us right now,” blueliner Duncan Keith said. “It seems like we had a good start, we had some good chances, but obviously that’s not good enough. We’ve got to find a way to change that momentum. Once it goes the other way, we build off that positive energy and start building the other way and get a good feeling back in it.”

The jersey toss spurred several different reactions from Oilers fans.

Edmonton has a chance to bust the slump in the “Battle of Alberta” against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

