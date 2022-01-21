Multiple Oilers jerseys tossed on ice by fans protesting latest loss (VIDEO)

It happened to the Edmonton Oilers. Again.

At the tail end of a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers yesterday, three Oilers jerseys hit the ice in protest of a slumping team struggling to find its footing. It’s the second time this season fans have shown their displeasure after a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in December.

JERSEY ON THE ICE!!! pic.twitter.com/KlmEvBVRc5 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) January 21, 2022

Spinning tires in a slump that has seen Edmonton lose seven in a row and post a record of 2-11-2 over the course of the past 15 games has fans airing grievances.

“This is a true test of leadership,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said post-game. “It’s easy to be a leader when you’re 9-1 or 16-5, it’s easy to lead a team and be a rah-rah guy. This right here is a test for all leaders on our team. Getting out of this is what will make our team better. There’s no excuse. I don’t know if there’s a fountain of tricks. There’s no excuse.

“You’ve got to show up every day with your hard hat on. That’s the only way to get out of this. There are no tricks to being a leader. You’ve got to show up every day and bring the same amount of work. That’s our job. That’s what we have to do to dig ourselves out of this. This is when you really have to lead.”

"This is a true test of leadership. Getting out of this is what is going to make our team better. There's no excuse, you've got to show up every day with your hard hat on." Keith & Nurse speaks following tonight's loss to Florida. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/PEMe2HVgGA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 21, 2022

Since the start of the skid, Edmonton is last in the NHL in winning percentage (.200), goals-against per game (4.13), save percentage (.865), and on the penalty kill (63.0%). The Oilers are also 31st in goal differential (-27), and 28th in goals against (62).

They’ve netted a league-low six points in the stretch, with their last win coming December 18.

“A lot of it is momentum, and right now the momentum is going against us right now,” blueliner Duncan Keith said. “It seems like we had a good start, we had some good chances, but obviously that’s not good enough. We’ve got to find a way to change that momentum. Once it goes the other way, we build off that positive energy and start building the other way and get a good feeling back in it.”

The jersey toss spurred several different reactions from Oilers fans.

This is definitely hard to watch but anyone that tosses their jersey on the ice is not a fan and not deserving of seats. Having seats is a privilege that many fans never get to experience and should not be taken for granted! — 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦George🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 (@Geo4Oilers) January 21, 2022

Oilers Twitter: Next time someone has the urge to toss a jersey on the ice, could they maybe consider just giving the jersey to a kid in attendance who doesn’t have one? It’s less embarrassing for the city and actually helps make someone’s day. #LetsGoOilers — Aaron (@aasingleton17) January 21, 2022

They didn’t come from the Oilers bench did they? — HSC (@HSC_73) January 21, 2022

So how about the teddy bear toss except if the Oilers get scored on first again the fans should do a jersey toss. Donate all the jerseys to charity. — Shawn Jones (@Jonesy_76) January 21, 2022

Edmonton has a chance to bust the slump in the “Battle of Alberta” against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.