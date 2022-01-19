NHL announces rescheduling of nine Edmonton Oilers games

The Edmonton Oilers have their new schedule.

The Oilers had nine games rescheduled, including five on home ice and four on the road, after the NHL announced revised schedules after a host of games were postponed in December and earlier this month as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks and provincial restrictions that forced capacity of Alberta events, including for the Oilers and Calgary Flames, to 50% attendance.

Edmonton’s new dates are as follows:

Tuesday, February 8 vs. Vegas, 7:00 PM (Jan. 14)

Wednesday, February 9 vs. Chicago, 6:00 PM (Jan. 18)

Friday, February 11 vs. NY Islanders, 7:00 PM (Jan. 8)

Monday, February 14 @ San Jose, 8:30 PM (Dec. 23)

Tuesday, February 15 @ Los Angeles, 8:30 PM (Dec. 22)

Thursday, February 17 vs. Anaheim, 7:00 PM (Dec. 20)

Saturday, February 19 @ Winnipeg, 1:00 PM (Jan. 16)

Sunday, February 20 vs. Minnesota, 6:00 PM (Jan. 12)

Monday, March 7 @ Calgary 7:30 PM (Dec. 27)

The new schedule will see Edmonton play 47 games over 101 days to close out the regular season.

Ticket holders for the original games will receive direct communication from the team, according to the club.

The Oilers originally had no home dates scheduled at Rogers Place in February, with a three-week break through the middle of the month for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Dates became available after the NHL and NHLPA came to an agreement to withdraw from the Olympics last month. The decision was made as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 and the highly infectious Omicron variant.

NHL players attended every Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2014. Participation in the 2022 and 2026 Olympics was negotiated into the NHL’s most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement.