Music icon Mötley Crüe set to rock Calgary Stampede in 2024

Music fans, get ready to kickstart your hearts because superstar rock band Mötley Crüe is coming to the 2024 Calgary Stampede.

The chart-topping, platinum-selling group is taking over the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, July 11.

Advanced tickets go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10 am, and will also include admission to the Stampede on the day of the show. That way fans can enjoy all the fun that The World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo has to offer before and after the concert.

“A Mötley Crüe show is not to be missed,” says Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc., in a release. “This iconic band boasts a stage presence and energy that is second to none. Their countless multi-platinum hits promise a Stampede night that will not disappoint.”

Mötley Crüe, made up of Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums), Mick Mars (guitars), and John 5 (guitar), has entertained fans for over 40 years with hits like “Kickstart My Heart,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and “Home Sweet Home.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, and have five New York Times best-selling books under their belt. The band’s biography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, was turned into an acclaimed Netflix biopic in 2019, introducing Mötley Crüe to a new generation of fans.

When: July 11, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting on Friday, December 8 at 10 am

