Get in loser! Alberta's getting a limited run of the Broadway smash Mean Girls musical

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Mean Girls isn’t a regular musical. It’s a cool musical. And luckily, Broadway Across Canada is bringing this spectacular production to theatres in Calgary and Edmonton this January for a limited time.

Based on the blockbuster 2004 movie, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron as she starts at a new school and falls prey to a trio of beautiful and ruthless teenage girls, led by the infamous Regina George.

What follows is a series of hilarity and angst as Cady learns one of life’s lessons the hard way: you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

But Mean Girls isn’t any old stage production. It’s a soaring Broadway musical, featuring dazzling numbers composed by Jeff Richmond of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, written by Nell Benjamin of Legally Blonde, and directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw of The Book of Mormon.

Oh, and did we mention that the immensely talented creative team also includes Tina Fey? Yes, that Tina Fey. The one from 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and of course, the original Mean Girls movie.

If you’ve never been to a musical production, there’s no better introduction to the art than Mean Girls.

The already-beloved story is only amplified with show-stopping numbers such as Regina’s villain song, “World Burn,” Karen’s ode to hot Halloween costumes, “Sexy,” and edgy empowerment ballad, “I’d Rather Be Me.”

Just don’t blame us if you can’t get the soundtrack out of your head in the weeks that follow.

Mean Girls is running for a limited time only, so don’t miss out on this fetch experience.

You can catch this performance in Edmonton at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from January 9 to 14, and in Calgary at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from January 16 to 21.

Full details about Mean Girls and other Broadway Across Canada productions, including how you can purchase your tickets, are available online.

When:

Edmonton: January 9 to 14, 2024

Calgary: January 16 to 21, 2024

Where:

Edmonton: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium –11455 87 Ave NW

Calgary: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1414 14 Ave NW

Tickets: Various prices starting at $49.90 plus fees. Available on Ticketmaster.