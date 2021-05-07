As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Moms are some of the hardest-working people we know, and they should be celebrated every day – but particularly on Mother’s Day, which falls on May 9 this year.

Celebrations might look a little different in 2021, especially given the recent tightening of COVID-19 restrictions across Alberta, but there are still lots of ways you can treat Mom this month.

Grab brunch via curbside pickup, go for a spring walk, grab a sweet gift, or round up the family for a virtual event. The best thing about moms is that, as long as the family is together, they’re usually happy!

Here are some ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Calgary this year.

Treat mom to an exclusive chocolate box from the Italian Centre Shop

What: We bet your mom loves chocolate. If that’s the case, pick up a limited-edition Mother’s Day chocolate box, featuring seven bars from around the world. Only 100 boxes will be produced for this exclusive offer.

When: Pick up May 7, 8, or 9

Where: The Italian Centre Shop (9919 Fairmount Drive SE)

Cost: $50

What: This year, the Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run, Walk, and Ride is going virtual and taking it across Canada. Choose your route, pace and distance over Mother’s Day weekend and help Sport Chek raise funds for both Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Calgary Health Foundation NICU.

When: May 7 to 9

Time: Anytime over the weekend

Where: Choose your own route

Cost: $35 entry fee

What: Make celebrating Mom simple with tasty meal kits from Heritage Park and the Selkirk. Choose from an elegant Mother’s Day Tea kit or a delicious brunch.

When: Pick up on May 8 between noon and 7 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $52 for the tea kit (serves 2), or brunch for $55 (serves 2) or $105 (serves 4)

Spoil Mom with a $6K Staycation Package at the Fairmont Palliser

What: The luxurious Spoil Your Mom package includes a one-night stay in the Heritage suite, an RnR Wellness Spa package, one pair of diamond earrings from Calgary Jewellery, an in-room four-course chef’s table dinner with wine pairings, a spring floral bouquet, breakfast in bed for two, and valet parking.

If that’s a little out of your budget, the Palliser’s Mother’s Day All May staycation runs at $429. This package includes a one-night stay in a Fairmont room, $100 gift card to RnR Wellness Spa, in-room floral bouquet, one bottle of Chandon, hand-made artisanal truffles, mese plate, breakfast in bed for two, and a pamper package.

When: May 7 and 8 for the Spoil Your Mom package, all month long for the Mother’s Day All May staycation

Where: The Fairmont Palliser (133 9th Avenue SW)

Cost: $6,000 or $429

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely spring walk. Take Mom outside to get some fresh air and exercise this weekend while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

Celebrate with Thomsons Kitchen & Bar

What: Thomsons Kitchen & Bar is offering two ways to enjoy Mother’s Day this year. Pick up a takeaway luncheon featuring delicious starters, salads and sides, irresistible entreés, and heavenly desserts. Or, treat Mom to private suite dining, where your family can enjoy the takeaway luncheon in one of the Hyatt Regency Calgary’s luxurious private suites.

When: May 8 and 9

Time: Takeaway luncheon pickup is between 10:30 am and 2 pm, use of hotel suite between 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Thomson Kitchen & Bar at Hyatt Regency Calgary (700 Centre Street S)

Cost: $65 for the takeaway luncheon, or $360 (four people) or $540 (six people) for use of the private suite.

Pick up Mother’s Day brunch or dinner from the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy a chef-created meal from the Calgary Zoo while celebrating conservation efforts this Mother’s Day.

When: May 8 and 9

Time: Timed pickup available every 30 minutes from 6 am to 12:30 pm for brunch, and 11 am to 6pm for dinner.

Where: Pick up from the Calgary Zoo South Security building (1300 Zoo Road NE)

Cost: Brunch for four is $100 or six for $150.00, adult dinner is $50 per person, or $75 to include a bottle of wine, and child’s dinners are $25

Take Mom to a drive-in movie

What: Take the family to the Grey Eagle Resort’s new drive-in space, or catch a movie at Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ parking lot drive-in – sure to be fun for all ages.

Grey Eagle Drive-in

When: May 7 (early show: Finding Nemo, late show: Dazed and Confused) and May 9 (early show: Lilo and Stitch, late show: Ghostbusters)

Time: Two early showings and two late showings each evening (visit website for showtimes)

Where: The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive)

Cost: $40 per vehicle

Canyon Meadows Cinemas drive-in showings

When: May 7

Time: 9:20 pm (Shrek) and midnight (Fast & Furious 5)

Where: Canyon Meadows Cinemas parking lot (13226 Macleod Trail)

Cost: $35 per vehicle

Pie Cloud’s high tea boxes

What: Pies Cloud’s amazing Mother’s Day High Tea boxes are back! Get your hands on a pretty box containing the perfect “tea for two,” including finger sandwiches, quiche, tarts, scones, jam, fresh berries, and assortment of small sweets, plus tea and sugar cubes.

When: May 8 and 9

Where: Pick up from the Calgary Farmer’s Market (510 77 Ave SE), or $15 for Calgary delivery

Cost: $49.95 (serves two)

Shop local at the Kensington Market

What: Take Mom shopping and celebrate the arrival of spring with this monthly market, offering wonderfully unique finds from a wide array of vendors.

When: May 8

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The parking lot beside the Kensington Tim Hortons (1204 Kensington Road NW)

Mother’s Day brunch and concert with Calgary Opera

What: Enjoy brunch and a show from the comfort of your own home with the Calgary Opera. Indulge in a delicious brunch or lunch box while watching a virtual performance featuring special guests Neil Craighead and Aviva Fortunata.

When: May 9

Time: Brunch delivered 9 am to noon, digital concert available on demand from 9 am until 11:55 pm

Where: At home, online

Cost: $59 per person, or $15 per household for concert viewing only

Go on a Jane’s Walk

What: Jane’s Walk won’t be offering their historic and informative walking tours this year, but the foundation encourages Calgarians to celebrate the power of taking a walk by using their virtual resources to explore the city on their own.

When: May 7 to 9

Time: Anytime

Where: Various routes in Calgary

Cost: Free