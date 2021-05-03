26 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: May 3 to 9

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

There’s lots to do in Calgary right now, whether you want to check out a market, attend a virtual event from the comfort of your own couch, or try something entirely new.

The weather is looking like it might be a little cool and rainy, so we’ve rounded up a variety of things to do in the city this week no matter what the forecast is.

Grab a family member or cohort buddy, mask up, and have some fun this week, YYC.

Watch a movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino for the first weekend of operations at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue. With two showtimes for each of the two movies playing, there’s sure to be something for the whole family. Guests can even purchase food and beverage packages to add to their experience.

When: May 7 (early show: Finding Nemo, late show: Dazed and Confused) and May 9 (early show: Lilo and Stitch, late show: Ghostbusters)

Time: Two early showings and two late showings each evening (visit website for showtimes)

Where: The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive)

Cost: $40 per vehicle

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

What: Explore the zoo without tiny humans running around, find clues, enjoy a boozy beverage, and solve the puzzles to save the day in this outdoor escape room-style experience. The challenge isn’t timed, so players can visit animals along the way, and delicious dinner boxes can be added on to the experience.

When: May 5 and 6

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with staggered entry times

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $45 or $60 to add a dinner box

Enjoy some cheesy creations during La Pizza Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Pizza Week Canada (@la.pizza.week)

What: The folks who brought us La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week are at it again, bringing La Pizza Week to cities across Canada. They’ve even paired up with Skip the Dishes so that customers can easily order some tasty ‘za for pick up or delivery right through the app.

29 Calgary restaurants have created a special pizza at a special price for the week of the event, and pizza lovers are encouraged to vote on their favourites through La Pizza Week’s website.

When: Now through May 7

Where: Grab pizza from 29 participating restaurants around Calgary

Cost: Varies by restaurant

Shop at the Kensington Market

What: Support local businesses and celebrate the arrival of spring with this monthly market, offering wonderfully unique finds from a wide array of vendors.

When: May 8

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The parking lot beside the Kensington Tim Horton’s (1204 Kensington Road NW)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JazzYYC (@jazz_yyc)

What: Join JazzYYC for their second virtual International Jazz Days Festival. The event features artists from Calgary and across Canada in a series of online tutorials and performances.

When: Now through May 27

Time: Videos released at 6 pm on Thursdays and 7 pm on Fridays

Where: Online

Cost: Free

What: GlobalFest Flavours is celebrating eats from around the world with a 10-episode series featuring food, spices, recipes, and flavours. In this week’s edition, discover Indonesian cuisine with Indonesian Kitchen as chefs prepare a featured dish online.

When: May 4

Time: 5:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Tickets are $10 each, or $25 to include a Spice & Dry Goods Box

Catch a drive-in movie at Canyon Meadows Cinemas

What: Calgary’s favourite “cheap theatre” has pivoted amidst public health restrictions, turning their parking lot into a drive-in theatre. After selling out their first feature of The Rocky Horror Picture Show this weekend, Canyon Meadows Cinemas now has tickets on sale for two additional movies, Shrek and Fast & Furious 5.

When: May 7

Time: 9:20 pm (Shrek) and midnight (Fast & Furious 5)

Where: Canyon Meadows Cinemas parking lot (13226 Macleod Trail)

Cost: $35 per vehicle

What: TELUS Spark Science Centre hosts a wide variety of fun and educational options online, from virtual programs and Dome Movies at Home to Cereal Science and a collection of experiments and activities.

When: Programming varies, learn more through their website

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: Varies by program

Book exclusive hydrotherapy access at Kananaskis Nordic Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kananaskis Nordic Spa (@knordicspa)

What: Kananaskis Nordic Spa is now taking bookings for private access to their hydrotherapy facility, which includes access to the hydrotherapy pools, steam room, and sauna, plus the spa’s locker rooms and showers. For those who haven’t experience it before, hydrotherapy is the Nordic-inspired cycle of alternating between hot, warm, and cold baths, followed by periods of rest.

Anyone can book the spa from Monday to Thursday, with access limited to hotel guests with reservations at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and Crosswaters Resort from Friday to Sunday.

When: Now until May 31

Time: Two-hour time slots are granted per group throughout the day.

Where: Kananaskis Nordic Spa (1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis, Alberta)

Cost: $499 total for up to 4 guests. (Additional household members can join in on the booking for $119 per person, up to 10 people.)

Take a walk through Devonian Gardens

What: Feel like you’re in a tropical paradise in downtown Calgary at Devonian Gardens. Stroll the boardwalk, take in the plants and ponds, and grab a quick bite at the food court.

When: Daily

Time: 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Fourth floor of the CORE Shopping Centre (400 – 317 7th Avenue SW)

Cost: Free

What: Amplify serves as an extension of the NMC’s onsite programs through an online hub detailing the sounds and stories of music in Canada. Take a guided tour of the museum virtually, delve into articles from their vast collection of historical musical instruments, equipment, and memorabilia, and learn more about the power of music for healing and wellness.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, from the comfort of your own home

Cost: Free

Watch a tournament happening in Calgary’s Curling Canada Bubble

What: Calgary is hosting Curling Canada’s curling bubble at WinSport’s Markin McPhail Centre right now, and there are a few matches left to watch during the final tournament. Tune in to the action on TSN and cheer on athletes in this truly Canadian sport.

When: April 30 to May 9 (World Women’s Curling Championship)

Time: Broadcast schedule available here

Where: Broadcast on TSN and Sportsnet

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wordfest (@wordfest)

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: May 4 and 6

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: Free

Go on a spring walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely spring walk walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, a hair salon, and more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

What: High Park offers downtown views, adorable string lights, colourful picnic tables, and fun signs to take photos with – on top of a parking garage in the Beltline. Have a spring picnic six floors above street level and grab some cool photos while you’re at it.

When: Open daily

Time: 7 am to 11 pm

Where: The top level of the Centre City Parkade at 340 10th Avenue SW

Cost: Free

What: Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its Historical Village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately 2 km of the park.

When: May 6

Time: 7 and 7:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $22.95

What: Test your ability to survive after a zombie apocalypse in this scavenger hunt game that leads you through the city. Players have 60 minutes to collect supplies to survive during the interactive game that invites participants to complete challenges and answer trivia questions.

When: Daily

Time: One hour of your choosing between 10 am and 9 pm

Where: Downtown Calgary

Cost: $29.30 per team (up to 10 people)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmers’ Market (@calgaryfarmersmarket)

What: Pick up farm-fresh produce, warm and delicious baked goods, and locally-produced artisan goods at the Calgary Farmers’ Market. Pet products, coffee and tea, and flowers are also available to purchase.

When: Thursday to Sunday weekly

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 510 77th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

Visit a sculpture covered with flowers and snakes in this Inglewood window

What: While we wait for the Esker Foundation’s main gallery to reopen, their Project Space window brings some art into our lives while simultaneously providing a concept to contemplate. Visible from street level, “The Garden” is a clay sculpture combining elements of nature with the human form, created by ceramic artist Yvonne Kustec.

When: Now through June 6

Where: Esker Foundation’s Project Space window (1011 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Explore fandoms and win prizes during Calgary Library and Calgary Expo’s four-month reading challenge

What: Calgary Public Library and the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo have paired up to host a reading challenge. Over the next few weeks, kids and adults alike can take on both reading and creative challenges to be entered to win one of 25 prizes.

When: Now through May 15

Where: Anywhere

Cost: Free with your Calgary Library card

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

What: Tour Glenbow’s extensive collection and galleries of rotating exhibits virtually and get cultured without even leaving the house.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, available through Glenbow’s website

Cost: Free

“Escape from the Alternate Dimension” in this ’90s-themed virtual escape room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtual Escape Global (@virtualescapeglobal)

What: In this virtual escape room, players are transported to a parallel 1990s universe using a time machine. A Live Adventure Guide will host the experience and cater to your group based on the ages of players, making this a fitting activity for everyone – whether you were alive during the 90s or not.

When: Daily

Time: Start times are staggered through the day, typically between 9 am and 9:30 pm (players have 60 minutes to win the game)

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: $25 per person

What: PARK PARK took an urban parking lot in Inglewood and turned it into a modern play space. Visitors will find life-size symbols of a tree, a phone, a picnic table, a bike, a book, and more. Each of these colourful symbols also contains a useful feature integrated that relates to what they depict – check out these curiosities and be amazed.

When: Open daily

Where: CPA Lot 43 (880 11th Street SE)

Cost: Free