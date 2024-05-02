Mother's Day 2024: 15+ special feasts and treats to get in Calgary
Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate Mom, Calgary has some delicious feasts and treats to indulge in.
Here are some wonderful Mother’s Day offerings to get in Calgary.
Feasts
View this post on Instagram
The Wilde: Mother’s Day brunch with a taste of Moët Rose for all moms and a chance to win prizes.
Fairmont Palliser: A grand brunch inside the iconic Crystal Ballroom, with a buffet including an omelet station, carving stations, seafood presentations, and decadent desserts.
Bridgette Bar: Mother’s Day brunch.
Central Taps: Mother’s Day brunch with $5 mimosas.
Grey Eagle Casino: Mother’s Day brunch with tons of breakfast options, desserts, face painting and balloon animals.
Calgary Zoo: Mother’s Day brunch on March 11 and 12 with a themed menu, crafts for kids and fresh flowers.
Teatro: Enjoy a three-course Mother’s Day tasting menu.
Flower & Wolf: Mother’s Day brunch buffet with a pancake and waffle station, carving options, and seafood and sushi.
Vin Room West: Mother’s Day brunch buffet with an omelette station, carving stations, and chocolate-dipped strawberries.
King Eddy: Mother’s Day brunch buffet with live music from pop-country artist Alex Hughes.
Heritage Park: Mother’s Day brunch with dishes such as smoked salmon Eggs Benedict and buttermilk pancakes.
Telus Spark Science Centre: Sit-down Mother’s Day brunch with flower arranging and a sing-along.
Delta Calgary South: Mother’s Day brunch
- You might also like:
- Paris Baguette has just opened its second Calgary location
- Hankki is opening a new dessert concept in Banff
- Calgarians are losing it after Tim Hortons sells Oilers donuts in the city
Treats
View this post on Instagram
Sweet Relief: Snack packs, decorated sugar cookies, cakes, and more can be pre-ordered online.
Pretty Sweet: Sugar cookies and heart-shaped cakes can be pre-ordered online.
Crave: Mother’s Day specialty cupcakes can be pre-ordered online.