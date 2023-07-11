These are the five most expensive streets in Calgary

If you are in the luxury housing market or just love window shopping, we have compiled a list of the most expensive streets in YYC.

Niki McCracken of CIR Realty provided us with a list of sales of over $3 million over the last 13 years.

So get your fancy hats and suits and whatever else rich people wear, and join us on a tour of the five most expensive streets in Calgary.

5. Briar Crescent NW

With two absolutely stunning houses selling for over $4.6 million, this northwest street also saw a few sales in the $3.5 million range, moving it into the top five in the city.

4. 9 Street SW

Located in the gorgeous Upper Mount Royal area, 9th Street SW has seen three sales of over $4 million and one of just under $3.935 million. It is located close to downtown but is secluded enough that you won’t be bothered by the noise and traffic of the nearby 17th Avenue.

3. Riverdale Avenue SW

On one side of Riverdale is the Elbow River, and on the other side is a huge off-leash dog park. Location, location, location helps Riverdale Avenue find its way onto the podium. This street didn’t have any sales in the $5 million range, but it did see a number between $3 million and $4 million, landing it on the list.

2. Crescent Road NW

Crescent Road’s amazing views of downtown give it the most expensive home sale in the city, with another coming in the top five of the last 13 years. Along with the amazing views, you are just steps away from a park that leads to the river and downtown.

1. Britannia Drive SW

Coming in with over $65 million worth of sales over the last 10 years, Britannia Drive is the most expensive city in Calgary. It has just three sales of over $4.95 million, but there have been a number of sales in the $3 million to $4 million range putting this road almost $30 million clear of the competition. Britannia Drive has been more expensive than Crescent Road and Riverdale Avenue combined.