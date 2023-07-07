It’s not often you can buy a meadery in Alberta, and one is now up for grabs where you can produce up to 100,000 bottles of booze a year. Delicious!

Located on Highway 22 on the cusp of the Rocky Mountain foothills, Grey Owl Meadery is perfectly situated between the towns of Drayton Valley and Rocky Mountain House.

According to its listing, the meadery has an “operational capacity to ramp up production to 100,000 bottles annually (with a ready market).”

A meadery is a winery or brewery that produces honey wines or meads, with Grey Owl touting a mead list that has a range of different styles that may include Cysers, Melomels, Traditional, Sparkling, and Fortified Mead.

The site also features an apartment, food, and lounge service, and of course, some stunning views of the mountains. Can’t beat that!

The property is listed at a crisp $1.9 million and includes a home with quartz in the kitchen and a wood stove in the living room.

You could also enjoy the covered garden, greenhouse, four-bay detached garage, cabin, and fish pond on the property.

The meadery also sells its products on-site and in more than 30 liquor stores across Alberta, so you know you’re all set!

Would you want to quit your day job and get into the booze business? Let us know in the comments.