It's more expensive to rent in Calgary than Montreal, according to a new report

A new report shows how Calgary stacks up against the other big cities in the country in terms of the price of rent.

Kijiji has released a report on the average asking prices for rentals across Canada and found that Calgary is getting into the territory of most Ontario and BC cities.

Calgary ranked 13th in the country for average monthly asking prices, with $1,718. Of the 12 cities ahead of us, 11 of them are in Ontario and BC. Halifax is the one exception.

Calgary was also more expensive than Ontario cities Windsor and Sudbury, along with one of Canada’s most popular cities, Montreal.

Meanwhile, up north, it is cheaper to rent in Edmonton than in smaller cities such as Winnipeg and Saskatoon. According to Kijiji’s stats, the only cities more affordable than Edmonton are Sherbrooke, Regina, and Quebec City.

With an average asking price of $2,585, Vancouver far outranks any other Canadian city on the list. Living in Vancouver is 12% more expensive than in Toronto, Canada’s second most expensive city, where the average asking price is $2,302 monthly.

Overall, Canada has an average asking price of $2,420, but Kijiji broke down the averages into five different property types:

Detached house – $2,420

Townhome – $2,393

Condo apartment – $2,183

Multiplex – $1,740

Basement apartment – $1,566



If you’re on a budget, Kijiji says your best choices are a basement apartment or a duplex/multiplex.

The report also found that two-bedroom apartments with a balcony were basically the same price as those without.

Kijiji also looked into whether or not rent prices will go down any time soon, and we are sad to report that it doesn’t see that happening. In fact, Kijiji predicts further growth in rent prices throughout 2023.

With files from Allison Stephen