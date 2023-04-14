The most affordable places to live close to Calgary

Housing prices in the city may have you looking for a more affordable living option outside of Calgary.

The cost to buy remains very high, while rent prices in Calgary are going up faster than in any other city in Canada.

Lucky for those looking, the latest report from the Calgary Real Estate Board also included numbers on regions around the city.

We’ve crunched the numbers and have found the most affordable towns and cities to live in around Calgary.

Airdrie

While the benchmark price in Airdrie rose again in March to $497,200, prices remain below last April’s peak price of $510,700.

Inventories levels are down 22% from last year and haven’t been this low since 2014 so if you want to head north to Airdrie you better get on it.

Cochrane

For the second month in a row, the benchmark price for Cochrane rose, now sitting at $501,900 which is still below Calgary. Cochrane is one of the few areas where inventory actually went up, rocketing up 78% from this time last year.

High River

High River remains one of the most affordable areas even with a slight price increase and a small year-over-year gain. Like Cochrane, High River has also slean a slight gain in inventory.

Strathmore

Strathmore is the only area around Calgary that has a benchmark price of under $400,000. Inventory and sales have dipped and the price has stayed low, as was predicted at the start of the year.

Canmore

Ok so it doesn’t meet the criteria of “affordable” but it is fun to dream. Canmore continues to get more expensive with the benchmark price at $875,300 which is 5.9% higher than where it was a year ago.