These are some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary
Nov 2 2021, 11:02 pm
Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.
In our November roundup of Zoocasa‘s most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, property highlights include an elevator, a built-in coffee bar in one of the primary bedrooms, wine cellars, home gyms, and more.
While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.
These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.
5. $5,080,000: 3421 85th Street SW
- Living Space: 5,054 sq ft
- Unique Features: This Springbank Hill estate home boasts plenty of windows with views of the Rocky Mountains, a large billiards room with built-in beverage coolers, and a built-in outdoor fireplace and barbecue on the back deck. The primary bedroom offers a gas fireplace, private balcony, and jacuzzi tub, and the walk-out lower level has a large central bar.
- Other Features: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two large four-car garages, double steam shower, and a double-sided fireplace between the library and home office space.
4. $4,270,000: 322 Elbow Park Lane SW
- Living Space: 3,501 sq ft
- Unique Features: Located in Elbow Park, this property is a historic residence that has been renovated and upgraded extensively. The home was designed by William Stanley Bates and Gilbert Hodgson in 1912, and was commissioned by the original owner, James Hossack Woods, former editor and managing director of the Calgary Herald, and his wife Leonora Christine. It has a natural wine cellar, an infrared sauna, and room for a nanny suite or office above the garage, and the home backs onto the Elbow River.
- Other Features: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and a large island in the gourmet kitchen, room for a potential gym in the lower level, a custom front door, and speakers/audio system throughout the house.
3. $3,998,000: 3405 12th Street SW
- Living Space: 5,048 sq ft
- Unique Features: This Upper Elbow Park home has two wood-burning rundle-rock fireplaces, a large chef’s kitchen with a built-in Miele appliance package (including TWO dishwashers and a coffee machine) and a wine fridge, and a primary bedroom with a stunning ensuite, large walk-in closet, and its own coffee station with a sink and fridge.
- Other Features: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a rec room with an 86-inch TV and wet bar, wine room, large home gym, and a theatre-media room. The backyard has a wood-burning fireplace and a custom greenhouse.
2. $3,250,000: 6128 Belvedere Road SW
- Living Space: 5,359 sq ft
- Unique Features: Located in Bel-Aire, this modern home features full masonry wood-burning fireplaces, wide gallery-like hallways, multiple courtyards for easy indoor/outdoor living space, and perfectly aligned granite floors.
- Other Features: Two bedrooms, four bathrooms, olive wood panelling and doors, and high ceilings. A gym/studio space could be used as a third bedroom if required.
1. $2,675,000: 32 Elveden Bay SW
- Living Space: 4,026 sq ft
- Unique Features: This Springbank Hill estate property has panoramic mountain views, a double-sided fireplace in the living room, granite and limestone work throughout, touch-less faucets in the kitchen, an elevator, and a skylight and bidet in the ensuite bathroom.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a triple garage, 12-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, two separate decks with a fireplace and heating, a bar with classy built-ins and a walk-in cold room, and an integrated surround-sound system in the home gym.