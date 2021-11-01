More than 25 Calgary communities will have photo radar this November

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of November.

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints. “These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This November, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 27 Calgary communities:

Alyth/Bonnybrook

Banff Trail

Bowness

Cambrian Heights

Charleswood

Collingwood

Cranston

Elbow Park

Glenbrook

Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry

Hawkwood

Lakeview

Marlborough Park

Mayland Heights

Mount Pleasant

Ogden

Patterson

Shawnessy

Spruce Cliff

Sunridge Industrial Park

Thorncliffe

Tuscany

University Heights

Varsity

Willow Park

Winston Heights/Mountview

Woodbine

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.