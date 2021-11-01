These Calgary homes are all listed for $250K, which one would you pick?

Homes in Calgary are anything but cheap, with the average sale price of a single-detached house sitting around $539,000 in recent months, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board.

But with a budget in mind that’s slightly more reasonable — especially for a first-time buyer — there are plenty of homes on the market well under that price.

And depending on where you buy in the city, what your money will get you can vary wildly. If you’re looking downtown, for example, what you’ll pay for a small condo could also get you a three-bedroom townhome in Calgary’s far southeast and northwest suburbs; it all depends on what kind of lifestyle you want to have.

Below are five homes all across Calgary that are currently on the market for $250,000. Let us know which one you would spend your money on.

Asking price: $250,000

Neighbourhood: East Village

One bedroom plus den

One bathroom

One underground parking stall

571 sq ft

Other features: Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, in-suite laundry, private balcony, and floor-to-ceiling windows, with a gym, party/amenity room, and full-time concierge/security in the building.

Asking price: $250,000

Neighbourhood: Rutland Park

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

One assigned parking stall

989 sq ft

Other features: End unit, fireplace in the living room, washer/dryer, lot of storage, new laminate flooring (2013), stainless steel appliances and an island in the kitchen, new blinds and windows (2017), back deck off the kitchen.

Asking price: $250,000

Neighbourhood: Evergreen

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Single attached garage with additional parking on the driveway

1,095 sq ft

Other features: Freshly painted with all new carpet on the upper level and upgraded vinyl plank on the main floor, sliding doors to a patio off the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom, faux-wood blinds throughout, and an included alarm system.

Asking price: $255,000

Neighbourhood: Country Hills

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathrooms

Single attached garage with additional parking on the driveway

1,064 sq ft

Other features: Open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen, fireplace, private backyard, washer/dryer and storage space in the unfinished basement, convenient location close to shopping and restaurants, and less than a 20-minute drive from the airport.

Asking price: $249,999

Neighbourhood:Winston Heights-Mountview

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Gravel parking in front of house, space for three cars

877 sq ft

Other features: Lots of natural light, durable hardwood flooring, private access to the backyard from the primary bedroom, a large deck and fire pit in the spacious, fully fenced backyard, and the home backs onto a green space and a canal.

With files from Laura Hanrahan