These Calgary homes are all listed for $250K, which one would you pick?
Homes in Calgary are anything but cheap, with the average sale price of a single-detached house sitting around $539,000 in recent months, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board.
But with a budget in mind that’s slightly more reasonable — especially for a first-time buyer — there are plenty of homes on the market well under that price.
And depending on where you buy in the city, what your money will get you can vary wildly. If you’re looking downtown, for example, what you’ll pay for a small condo could also get you a three-bedroom townhome in Calgary’s far southeast and northwest suburbs; it all depends on what kind of lifestyle you want to have.
Below are five homes all across Calgary that are currently on the market for $250,000. Let us know which one you would spend your money on.
#306 – 315 3rd Street SE
- Asking price: $250,000
- Neighbourhood: East Village
- One bedroom plus den
- One bathroom
- One underground parking stall
- 571 sq ft
- Other features: Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, in-suite laundry, private balcony, and floor-to-ceiling windows, with a gym, party/amenity room, and full-time concierge/security in the building.
#194 – 4525 31st Street SW
- Asking price: $250,000
- Neighbourhood: Rutland Park
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- One assigned parking stall
- 989 sq ft
- Other features: End unit, fireplace in the living room, washer/dryer, lot of storage, new laminate flooring (2013), stainless steel appliances and an island in the kitchen, new blinds and windows (2017), back deck off the kitchen.
17 Eversyde Court SW
- Asking price: $250,000
- Neighbourhood: Evergreen
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Single attached garage with additional parking on the driveway
- 1,095 sq ft
- Other features: Freshly painted with all new carpet on the upper level and upgraded vinyl plank on the main floor, sliding doors to a patio off the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom, faux-wood blinds throughout, and an included alarm system.
91 Country Hills Villas NW
- Asking price: $255,000
- Neighbourhood: Country Hills
- Three bedrooms
- One-and-a-half bathrooms
- Single attached garage with additional parking on the driveway
- 1,064 sq ft
- Other features: Open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen, fireplace, private backyard, washer/dryer and storage space in the unfinished basement, convenient location close to shopping and restaurants, and less than a 20-minute drive from the airport.
3316 6th Street NE
- Asking price: $249,999
- Neighbourhood:Winston Heights-Mountview
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Gravel parking in front of house, space for three cars
- 877 sq ft
- Other features: Lots of natural light, durable hardwood flooring, private access to the backyard from the primary bedroom, a large deck and fire pit in the spacious, fully fenced backyard, and the home backs onto a green space and a canal.
With files from Laura Hanrahan