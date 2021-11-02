These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.

In our November roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for $225,000 or less.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer recent upgrades and renovations, quartz or butcher block countertops in the kitchen, fully fenced yards, convenient parking, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

874 sq ft

This end-unit townhome in Glamorgan offers plenty of renovations, designer paint, luxury vinyl flooring, and an open-concept main floor. The kitchen features butcher block countertops and new stainless steel appliances, and the bathroom has had a complete makeover, including shiplap wall detail. The unit has a fully fenced backyard and is within walking distance of four separate shopping complexes.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathrooms

1,045 sq ft

Located in Calgary’s Erin Woods community, this end-unit townhouse has an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, flooring, furnace, washer/dryer, hot water tank, and a fully fenced backyard and patio area. A partially finished basement offers lots of space for your imagination, and the unit comes with two designated parking spaces.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,093 sq ft

This two-story Glamorgan townhome boasts a large primary bedroom and two other fair-sized bedrooms, and a fully fenced backyard in a desirable end unit. The property is close to Mount Royal University and is within walking distance of shopping and public transit.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One bathrooms

860 sq ft

Featuring a fully renovated main floor, this Glenbrook home has new luxury vinyl plank flooring, paint, custom built-in storage cabinets beneath the stairs, and an upgraded electrical panel. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and the bathroom has a large soaker tub. The unit comes with one assigned parking stall and is close to schools, shopping, and the restaurants and amenities of Signal Hill and Westhills.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,002 sq ft

This townhouse in Forest Lawn features an upgraded roof and windows, a good-sized kitchen and eating area, and a well-lit living room. There are also three bedrooms, a basement with room for laundry, storage, and a rec room, and a fully fenced yard with a stone patio.