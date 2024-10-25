These are the five most expensive homes for sale in Alberta right now
Do you happen to have a cool $15 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Alberta’s most expensive home currently on the market with an extra $700,000 in pocket change.
Zoocasa has released a list of the five most expensive homes listed in Alberta this October, from an elegant alpine retreat to an enormous compound with every luxury and amenity at your fingertips.
Here are the five most expensive homes currently for sale in Alberta, according to Zoocasa:
- Asking price: $4,680,000
- Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
- 9,595 square feet
4. 240132 Range Road 34, Calgary
- Asking price:$4,800,000
- Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 2,035 square feet
3. 163 Cairns Landing, Canmore
- Asking price: $5,850,000
- Three-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 3,037 square feet
- Asking price: $7,250,000
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 5,433 square feet
1. 25102 Lower Springbank Road, Rocky View County
- Asking price: $14,300,000
- Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
- 10,777 square feet
So, there you have it! Those are the five most expensive homes on the market right now in Alberta. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!