Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

These are the five most expensive homes for sale in Alberta right now

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Oct 25 2024, 4:13 pm
These are the five most expensive homes for sale in Alberta right now
Maxwell Capital Realty | Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

Do you happen to have a cool $15 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Alberta’s most expensive home currently on the market with an extra $700,000 in pocket change.

Zoocasa has released a list of the five most expensive homes listed in Alberta this October, from an elegant alpine retreat to an enormous compound with every luxury and amenity at your fingertips.

Here are the five most expensive homes currently for sale in Alberta, according to Zoocasa:

5. #14 3466 Keswick Boulevard SW, Edmonton

This $4.7M mansion in Edmonton has an elevator and a movie theatre

Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $4,680,000
  • Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
  • 9,595 square feet

4. 240132 Range Road 34, Calgary

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

  • Asking price:$4,800,000
  • Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 2,035 square feet

3. 163 Cairns Landing, Canmore

Re/Max Alpine Realty

  • Asking price: $5,850,000
  • Three-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 3,037 square feet

2. 40 Eagle Ridge Place SW, Calgary

Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.

  • Asking price: $7,250,000
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 5,433 square feet

1. 25102 Lower Springbank Road, Rocky View County

This $14.3M home near Calgary is one of the most expensive on the market

Maxwell Capital Realty

  • Asking price: $14,300,000
  • Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
  • 10,777 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the five most expensive homes on the market right now in Alberta. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!

Which one of these homes would you buy? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop