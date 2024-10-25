Do you happen to have a cool $15 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Alberta’s most expensive home currently on the market with an extra $700,000 in pocket change.

Zoocasa has released a list of the five most expensive homes listed in Alberta this October, from an elegant alpine retreat to an enormous compound with every luxury and amenity at your fingertips.

Here are the five most expensive homes currently for sale in Alberta, according to Zoocasa:

Asking price: $4,680,000

Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house

9,595 square feet

Asking price:$4,800,000

Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house

2,035 square feet

Asking price: $5,850,000

Three-bedroom, five-bathroom house

3,037 square feet

You might also like: Beep beep: Alberta's government is allowing golf carts on some municipal roads

McDavid thinks there's an obvious choice for Team Canada captain

Shake Shack announces opening of two new Canadian locations

Asking price: $7,250,000

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house

5,433 square feet

Asking price: $14,300,000

Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

10,777 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the five most expensive homes on the market right now in Alberta. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!