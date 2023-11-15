4 townhouses you can buy in Calgary right now for under $400K

With the Calgary housing market being so expensive, many people are looking for affordable places to buy in the city. Townhouses are an option for many first-time buyers who can’t quite afford the price tag of a detached home.

Here are four houses you can buy in Calgary right now for under $400,000 (with one home on here being significantly lower than that).

If you’re still struggling to find the perfect place, you can find a list of the most affordable neighbourhoods for condos in Calgary here.

This townhouse boasts almost 2,000 square feet and offers quiet and privacy but also an easy commute into the inner city being only a five-minute walk from the CTrain! It’s a sunken one-level townhouse with an open floor plan, giving it a modern vibe. It also comes with a heated garage, which really comes in handy during the long, cold winter months in Calgary.

It’s also near a bunch of amenities including an off-leash dog park, playgrounds, parks, pathways, visitor parking, off-street parking, restaurants, a pool, schools, and a Sunterra grocery store.

Address: 35 – 5616 14th Avenue SW

Price: $390,000

This cute townhouse almost has a European vibe with all the tight-knit balconies and inner stone pathways between them. It has two bedrooms and is a corner-end property — perfect if you like a little extra privacy. It is also the cheapest property on the list, coming in at under $240,000.

Address: 36 – 2400 15th Street SW

Price: $239,900

Not only does this spot have a super cute and modern interior, but it is also in a prime location — downtown Calgary! It boasts oversized windows overlooking Barb Scott Park and the Chinook Arc light sculpture. This place also comes with a gas fireplace, perfect for cozy nights in and a fully finished basement.

Address: 1 – 1203 9th Street SW

Price: $374,900

Last but certainly not least is this stylish home in Killarney. It’s the most expensive one on the list but is likely to be the lowest maintenance after receiving $50,000 in home improvements, including new ceilings, paint, fixtures, kitchen, bath, and central air. The exterior was also recently painted and the property sits a short distance from 17th Avenue.

Address: 4 – 2420 29th Street SW

Price: $399,000