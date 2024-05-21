This $3.8M rustic mansion in Calgary has a majestic winding staircase

There’s an incredible cozy mansion for sale in Calgary right now with a majestic winding staircase and so many fireplaces.

Located at 1122 Valois Avenue SW, the property is just as luxurious as the address suggests, and it is located in one of Calgary’s most luxurious communities: Upper Mount Royal.

The exterior of the home, with wood accents, perfectly balances the rustic nature of the mansion with the heavily wooded area it’s surrounded by.

The wood carries into the interior with beautiful wooden floors and kitchen cabinetry.

For the outdoor lover, the abundance of natural light streaming in through the windows throughout the house will make you feel at home.

The kitchen is a dream with a massive island, a butler’s pantry with a secondary sink and glassware cabinetry, and a cozy eating nook.

The winding staircase located near the front door is nothing short of majestic and is sure to enchant your imagination, but if you’re not a huge fan of the climb, there is also an elevator you can take instead.

It’s the perfect size for a large family. It spans over 6,400 square feet and includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a triple-car garage.

The two upstairs bedrooms each include a four-piece ensuite, but the primary suite is the true gem. It features a private seating area with curved panoramic windows.

The basement is perfect for relaxing alone, with the family, or with a group of friends!

There is a fitness room, a full-scale bar including a breakfast bar seating area, and a temperature-controlled wine room. Two more bedrooms are also available, perfect for comfortably hosting guests!

The exterior gives everything you need to live your best BBQ dad life.

Would you live here? Let us know in the comments!