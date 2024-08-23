10 homes for sale in Alberta with THREE-bedrooms for under $200,000
Aug 23 2024, 7:15 pm
If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Alberta, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $200,000 price point, all with three bedrooms, too.
Sure, home ownership might be a little more costly in Alberta’s major cities, but if you are comfortable with more rural living, you’ll be laughing!
We took a gander at Realtor.ca, and while there are PLENTY detached homes up for grabs in Alberta for under $200,000, here are some of the best ones we found.
- Five bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1953
- 1,400 square feet
4924 58 Avenue, High Prairie- $189,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1954
- 1,276 square feet
221 Timberline Drive, Fort McMurray- $199,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1982
- 1,163 square feet
5010 44 Avenue, Wetaskiwin- $164,900
- Five bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1955
- 1,160 square feet
410 7 Avenue W, Hanna- $189,900
- Five bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1958
- 1,305 square feet
5009 57 Street, Stettler- $200,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1930
- 1,551 square feet
4927 47 Street, Innisfail- $147,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1935
- 1,308 square feet
5012 Day Street, Fabyan- $169,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1981
- 1,126 square feet
5207 50 Street, Lloydminster- $149,900
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1946
- 1,570 square feet
5036 49 Avenue, Bruderheim- $180,00
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1934
- 1,389 square feet