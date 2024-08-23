If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Alberta, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $200,000 price point, all with three bedrooms, too.

Sure, home ownership might be a little more costly in Alberta’s major cities, but if you are comfortable with more rural living, you’ll be laughing!

We took a gander at Realtor.ca, and while there are PLENTY detached homes up for grabs in Alberta for under $200,000, here are some of the best ones we found.

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1953

1,400 square feet

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1954

1,276 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1982

1,163 square feet

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1955

1,160 square feet

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1958

1,305 square feet

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1930

1,551 square feet

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1935

1,308 square feet

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1981

1,126 square feet

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1946

1,570 square feet