10 homes for sale in Alberta with THREE-bedrooms for under $200,000

Laine Mitchell
Aug 23 2024, 7:15 pm
Century 21 All Stars Realty Ltd | Royal LePage Wright Choice Realty

If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Alberta, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $200,000 price point, all with three bedrooms, too.

Sure, home ownership might be a little more costly in Alberta’s major cities, but if you are comfortable with more rural living, you’ll be laughing!

We took a gander at Realtor.ca, and while there are PLENTY detached homes up for grabs in Alberta for under $200,000, here are some of the best ones we found.

5523 49 Avenue, Wetaskiwin- $180,000

Re/Max Discover

Re/Max Discover

Re/Max Discover

Re/Max Discover

Re/Max Discover

  • Five bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1953
  • 1,400 square feet

4924 58 Avenue, High Prairie- $189,900

Century 21 Sunnyside Realty

Century 21 Sunnyside Realty

Century 21 Sunnyside Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1954
  • 1,276 square feet

221 Timberline Drive, Fort McMurray- $199,000

Coldwell Banker United

Coldwell Banker United

Coldwell Banker United

Coldwell Banker United

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1982
  • 1,163 square feet

5010 44 Avenue, Wetaskiwin- $164,900

Royal Lepage Parkland Agencies

Royal Lepage Parkland Agencies

Royal Lepage Parkland Agencies

Royal Lepage Parkland Agencies

  • Five bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1955
  • 1,160 square feet

410 7 Avenue W, Hanna- $189,900

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

  • Five bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1958
  • 1,305 square feet

5009 57 Street, Stettler- $200,000

Royal Lepage Network Realty Corp.

Royal Lepage Network Realty Corp.

Royal Lepage Network Realty Corp.

homes for sale in alberta

Royal Lepage Network Realty Corp.

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1930
  • 1,551 square feet

4927 47 Street, Innisfail- $147,000

Coldwell Banker Ontrack Realty

homes for sale in alberta

Coldwell Banker Ontrack Realty

homes for sale in alberta

Coldwell Banker Ontrack Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1935
  • 1,308 square feet

5012 Day Street, Fabyan- $169,000

homes for sale in alberta

Royal LePage Wright Choice Realty

homes for sale in alberta

Royal LePage Wright Choice Realty

homes for sale in alberta

Royal LePage Wright Choice Realty

homes for sale in alberta

Royal LePage Wright Choice Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1981
  • 1,126 square feet

5207 50 Street, Lloydminster- $149,900

homes for sale in alberta

Musgrave Agencies

homes for sale in alberta

Musgrave Agencies

homes for sale in alberta

Musgrave Agencies

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1946
  • 1,570 square feet

5036 49 Avenue, Bruderheim- $180,00

Century 21 All Stars Realty Ltd

homes for sale in alberta

Century 21 All Stars Realty Ltd

homes for sale in alberta

Century 21 All Stars Realty Ltd

Century 21 All Stars Realty Ltd

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1934
  • 1,389 square feet
