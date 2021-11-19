Lonely Mouth Bar opening soon in Calgary
Nov 19 2021, 5:52 pm
A new Japanese-inspired bar is slated to open in Calgary soon, and we can’t wait: Lonely Mouth Bar.
The fresh concept will be taking over the 528 17th Avenue SW address, where Ox Bar De Tapas used to operate.
Lonely Mouth Bar will offer patrons an array of modern Japanese dishes and beverages. Think sushi hand rolls and tempura, house-made udon noodles and a killer sake program.
We’ll keep you posted when this spot reveals an opening date. Stay tuned!
Lonely Mouth Bar
Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary