Taylor Swift crowned as most streamed artist of 2023 in Edmonton by Spotify

The long-awaited Spotify Wrapped for 2023 is out, and Taylor Swift was crowned the most streamed artist of the year around the globe – and Edmonton likely helped with that honour, too.

Data from Spotify revealed that the “Anti-Hero” singer topped the list of Edmonton’s top artists of 2023, with her song “Cruel Summer” also landing in the top five most streamed songs in the city.

The title of the most streamed song went to “Last Night” by country singer Morgan Wallen.

Edmonton’s Top Artists of 2023 on Spotify:

Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd Morgan Wallen 21 Savage

Edmonton’s Top Songs of 2023 on Spotify:

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Kill Bill” by SZA “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

When it comes to YEG’s top genres, pop music was king, followed by rap, hip-hop, rock and pop-rap.

So, there you have it. As rumours swirl about Taylor Swift maybe bringing her massive Eras Tour to Edmonton, have you been busy streaming her tunes? Let us know in the comments.