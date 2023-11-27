13 great things to do in Calgary this week: November 27 to December 1

If you’re not sure what to do in Calgary for the last few days of November, we’ve rounded up some of the best things happening around the city this week.

From Christmas markets and concerts to creative workshops, here are all the things to watch for in Calgary this week.

Free DIY Lego fireplace and holiday sled

What: This festive and free DIY will show you how to build a Lego sled and fireplace, perfect to add to any Lego set for the holidays! The event is free but spots are limited, so make sure to register here.

When: November 29, 5 to 7 pm

Where: Staples Calgary University District – 3909 University Avenue

Price: FREE

Airdrie Festival of Lights

What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.

When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie

Price: FREE, but donations are welcome

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. The event kicks off this Saturday at 5 pm with hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and fireworks!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Bob Ross-style paint night

What: Learn how to create a Bob Ross-style landscape painting from an actual Bob Ross certified instructor!

When: November 30, 6 to 9 pm

Where: Kensington Art Supply – 6999 11 Street SE #120

Price: Tickets are $88.95 and can be purchased online here

The Tenors

What: The Tenors are an internationally beloved operatic group, and they’re bringing their remarkable vocals to the stage in Calgary this week. Dress up in your evening wear to enjoy this formal classical performance of your favourite Christmas songs.

When: November 28 at 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $61.75 and can be purchased online here

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine

What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who tended to the wounded throughout Canada’s military history. Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an

essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars

where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively. Blood, Sweat, and Tears will

display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the

Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid

through recovery, and features a significant section on PTSD.

When: Now to March 3, 2024

Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.

Zoolights

What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15, and can be purchased online here

Banff Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here

Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

What: Heritage Park will take you on a trip back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.