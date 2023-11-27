13 great things to do in Calgary this week: November 27 to December 1
If you’re not sure what to do in Calgary for the last few days of November, we’ve rounded up some of the best things happening around the city this week.
From Christmas markets and concerts to creative workshops, here are all the things to watch for in Calgary this week.
Free DIY Lego fireplace and holiday sled
What: This festive and free DIY will show you how to build a Lego sled and fireplace, perfect to add to any Lego set for the holidays! The event is free but spots are limited, so make sure to register here.
When: November 29, 5 to 7 pm
Where: Staples Calgary University District – 3909 University Avenue
Price: FREE
Airdrie Festival of Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.
When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm
Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie
Price: FREE, but donations are welcome
Lions Festival of Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. The event kicks off this Saturday at 5 pm with hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and fireworks!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Bob Ross-style paint night
View this post on Instagram
What: Learn how to create a Bob Ross-style landscape painting from an actual Bob Ross certified instructor!
When: November 30, 6 to 9 pm
Where: Kensington Art Supply – 6999 11 Street SE #120
Price: Tickets are $88.95 and can be purchased online here
The Tenors
View this post on Instagram
What: The Tenors are an internationally beloved operatic group, and they’re bringing their remarkable vocals to the stage in Calgary this week. Dress up in your evening wear to enjoy this formal classical performance of your favourite Christmas songs.
When: November 28 at 8 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $61.75 and can be purchased online here
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine
View this post on Instagram
What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who tended to the wounded throughout Canada’s military history. Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an
essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars
where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively. Blood, Sweat, and Tears will
display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the
Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid
through recovery, and features a significant section on PTSD.
When: Now to March 3, 2024
Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.
Zoolights
View this post on Instagram
What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15, and can be purchased online here
Banff Nightrise
View this post on Instagram
What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here
Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Heritage Park will take you on a trip back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here.
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
View this post on Instagram
What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark, 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Spruce Meadows 2023 International Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season and starting this past weekend. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.
When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3
Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here
In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff
View this post on Instagram
What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.
When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff
Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.