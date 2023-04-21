Two moose are roaming around a neighbourhood just outside of Calgary (PHOTOS)

Sometimes in Southern Alberta, we get some glimpses of wildlife and that appears to be happening today with a couple of moose north of Calgary.

A moose and a yearling have been spotted in Airdrie just north of Calgary.

RCMP there are warning the public that the two animals have been seen in the Big Hills Springs neighbourhood.

The yearling was seen right around Burt Church High School, while its mother was reported in the area of R.J. Hawkey Elementary School.

Now, these animals look cool and can be portrayed as fun-loving animals on TV. However, look at that picture. It is either a small tree or a big moose. Either way, you shouldn’t approach these animals.

Quite the opposite, actually.

RCMP in Airdrie is asking the public to stay away from the area to allow the moose and the yearling to go on their way.

Airdrie RCMP has also alerted Fish and Wildlife.

With the mountains so close and a river running throughout the southern part of the province, these moose aren’t the first wildlife-citing we’ve had in the Calgary area.

The albino cousins to these moose were noticed in Central Alberta earlier this month. And who could forget Bobby the bobcat, who was found after having his paw caught in a trap in Calgary this winter?

But, of course, you’ll never see a rat in these parts.