Calgary is known for its amazing local coffee scene, but a few YYC establishments stand out from the rest, and Monogram is one such place.

Monogram Coffee got its start as a humble pop-up cart in the DaDe Art and Design Lab, and it has since grown to four full-service cafes in Calgary (plus Soon Coffee, its sister shop in Vancouver).

The company’s founders worked in the specialty coffee industry in “many roles for many cafes” in different cities, before coming together with the belief that exceptional coffee should inspire wonder and warmth, says Jeremy Ho, co-founder.

“We’ve never lost sight of the fact that, to us, amazing coffee cannot exist without amazing people,” Ho told Daily Hive.

Monogram operates coffeehouses in Altadore, Britannia, Fifth Avenue Place, and the University District, serving up expertly crafted cups of hot joe and espresso-based beverages, along with teas, cold brew, hot chocolate and much, much more.

The coffee company also features seasonal drinks, with beverages such as the “Bright and Sunny,” hopped cold brew, creamsicle cold brew, and cinnamon vanilla milk tea.

Among the other offerings you’ll find for sale at these Calgary cafes are merch, such as mugs and equipment to brew your own perfect cup at home, sweet treats and breakfast dishes like cheese knots and avocado toast, and a fridge full of goodies from other local spots, such as refreshing juice from Stoke Cold Pressed Juice.

And if you want to take some of Monogram’s delicious beans home with you, you’re in luck.

The local roaster sells their whole-bean coffee both in-store and online, and they even have subscriptions to ensure you never run out of the good stuff.

What brought the Monogram team together was a passion for taking care of their community, and the diverse people that are a part of it.

“Amazing coffee is just one small part of who we are,” adds Ho.

For Monogram, how they source, roast, and serve coffee represents an opportunity to positively impact people’s lives through meaningful connection and generous service.

“It’s about leaving things better each day,” says Ho, “for our people, our relationships, and our environment.

“And,” he continues, “if we can spark someone’s imagination around what coffee can be along the way, then we’ve done our jobs.”

Visit Monogram Coffee at any of their four Calgary locations, or online at monogramcoffee.com.