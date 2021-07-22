Local kombucha company stays true to its roots while giving back to community



Made in Calgary is a collaboration between the City of Calgary and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

Calgary-based company True Büch started with a simple goal: to brew great tasting kombucha and give back to the local community.

Founded by a husband and wife team, Conrad and Louisa Ferrel opened True Büch’s doors in 2014, and since then their kombucha has found its way into more than 600 retailers across the country, allowing the company to reinvest a portion of their profits into projects that are close to their hearts.

True Büch features a roster of year-round staples, including ginger, root beer, blueberry rooibos, and mojito mint. To keep things interesting, the company also features seasonal brews, with flavours like peach iced tea and hibiscus lemonade.

A number of local grocery stores even offer the ‘buch on tap, with refillable growlers available for purchase.

The company has worked with local organizations like Mealshare, AARCS, and the Alice Sanctuary to give back.

“With multiple year-round community partners, True Büch has been fortunate enough to be able to give back to the community with meals for youth in need, surgeries for dogs, animal rescue farms, and sending kids to camp, to name a few,” J.R. Brooks, co-owner of True Büch, told Daily Hive.

When the pandemic hit and True Büch fans were doing their part and staying home, the kombucha company decided to launch an online store with home delivery.

According to Brooks, the response was overwhelming, with over 1,000 online orders in the first week.

“We were able to help everyone keep their guts healthy with kombucha while staying safe and healthy at home with our contactless delivery,” said Brooks. “We also discovered the community we love was there to support us and we were overwhelmed (literally) with the response.”

Throughout their seven year history, and even during the pandemic, True Büch has done their best to stay true to their original plan by continuing to only use the best quality organic and local ingredients in their kombucha, and by giving back to the Calgary community that supports them.