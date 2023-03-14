Miku Sushi, a new Japanese restaurant serving high-quality sushi, recently opened in Calgary.

This new spot opened near the end of 2022 on Macleod Trail and it’s been a huge hit. Calgary has some great sushi spots and this is one more!

The menu is a massive one, made up of appetizers, tempura, sushi, nigiri, hand cones, noodle soups, and so much more.

Some of the unique specialty rolls here include the Mango Melody roll made with tempura shrimp and mango and then topped with salmon, mango, tobiko, and mango sauce. There’s also a Flames roll, which is possibly an ode to the hockey team, made with spicy salmon, cucumber, torched salmon, bonito flakes, mayo, and spicy sauce on top.

All of the classics are available here, from udon soup to dynamite rolls to tempura (all done extremely well), but there are plenty of delicious katsu options as well.

There are several options for deep-fried breaded pork loin cutlets, but also deep-fried potato items and prawn katsu.

Next time you’re craving sushi, which if you’re like us is all the time, check out this new YYC spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miku Sushi (@miku_sushiyyc)

Miku Sushi

Address: 4323 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram