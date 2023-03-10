YYCaesarfest, a two-day event celebrating Canada’s favourite cocktail, is returning to Calgary this May.

National Caesar Day is in May and the city that invented it will be honouring it with a huge two-day festival on May 20 and 21 at The Big Four Building in Stampede Park.

Calgary loves Caesars and this is the chance to celebrate it all in one place.

A general admission ticket to the YYCaesarfest will include entrance to the festival and a vote for your favourite Caesar. Last year the event was during the week, so having it on a Sunday seems even better.

The general admission ticket is $27.64, with all sample tickets costing around $2 each. These can be used for all types of Caesars, craft beverages, Caesar-related products, and more.

In the hopes of earning your vote, participating vendors will be showcasing their unique recipes, quality products, and extravagant garnishes used.

There are other exclusive group packages for sale that include tickets for individual private suites, sample service to suites, Uber vouchers, VIP guest demonstrations and visits, EVIP bathroom area, and a private back entrance.

YYC Caesar Week will luckily continue at many of the participating restaurants after this two-day festival.

Last year, Freehouse won the big award with its delicious Caesar cocktail variation: the Ginger Beef Caesar.

Tickets are on sale right now for this event on May 20 and 21, dedicated to the drink we all love, invented right here in the 1960s by restaurant manager Walter Chell at the Calgary Inn.

Stay tuned for updates on vendor announcements and what kind of Caesars to look forward to trying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary’s Caesar Festival (@yycaesarfest)

YYCaesarfest

When: May 20 and 21, 2023, 4 pm to 10 pm

Where: 1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary – The Big Four Building

Price: General Admission – $27.64

Instagram