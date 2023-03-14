The Banquet Bar, a premium dive bar known for killer cocktails, excellent bar food, and fun games to play, is opening a new Calgary location this week.

The sports and games bar will be opening in Mahogany on Thursday, March 16.

This news comes just a year after its exciting new addition to YYC in the University District. There are also locations in Fort McMurray (where it started) and in Edmonton (Ice District).

Banquet Bar serves up a custom-built food menu, signature cocktails, and over 30 beers on tap, and to go perfectly with the food and drinks is all of the fun this dive bar has to offer.

The food menu, beer list, and daily deals are fantastic here, but the games make this space just a blast. Kids are welcome until 8 pm for a fun family lunch or dinner, and after that, it’s time for the adults to let loose.

Nights out here, like the other locations, will be next level.

At other locations, there is a fantastic rooftop patio on the outside, and inside, there’s a bowling alley, a full-size Price Is Right wheel, shuffleboard, billiards, and more. We can’t wait to see what this new space has to offer.

This grand opening is an exciting one (especially before St. Patrick’s Day), so make sure to check it out, play some games, and have an incredible night out.

The Banquet Bar

Where: #1000 80 Mahogany Road SE, Calgary

Instagram